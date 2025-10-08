Bigg Boss 4's Sara Khan Marries Krrish Pathak Post Divorce With Ali; Know All About Bidaai Actress's New Hubby

Sara Khan-Krish Pathak Wedding: Remember Sara Khan, the actress who played 'Sadhana' in the popular Star Plus serial 'Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai'? The popular TV actress, who created a lot of buzz over her stint in Bigg Boss 4, is now married! Sara (Saaraa Khan) has tied the knot once again, more than a decade after her controversial divorce with actor Ali Merchant. While the actress is yet to officially share pictures from her wedding with Krish Pathak, her new husband, she has already confirmed her intimate court wedding with her beau.

Bigg Boss 4's Sara Khan Ties The Knot Once Again; Married Krish Pathak After 1 Year of Dating

According to ETimes, Sara Khan has tied the knot for the second time. She took her relationship with her boyfriend Krish Pathak to the next level and opted for a court marriage on October 6, 2025. The newlywed couple is planning to host a grand wedding bash on December 5, 2025.

Sara and Krish met on a dating app a year ago and soon love hit between the two. Reportedly, the actress made it very clear on their very first date that she wasn't looking for something casual and wanted to settle down.

Talking about the court wedding, Sana told the daily, "I had goosebumps and butterflies in my stomach. He is everything I have wished for in a partner. I guess when you wait patiently, the right person comes along. I feel like our connection is beyond this lifetime."

She added, "I have grown up so much in this relationship. I have made my share of mistakes, but Krish feels like my best decision. We are learning from each other every day and this marriage is truly a sense of partnership in every sense."

Sara Khan Second Husband: Who Is Krish Pathak?

Krish Pathak (Krrish Pathak) is an actor-producer who has appeared in POW: Bandi Yuddh Ke and Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar. Krish and Sara worked together in a music video titled 'A Love Paradox: DARR DARR JAUN' under her music label Sara Khan Creation.

Krish is quite active on Instagram and currently has 107k followers.

Sara Khan-Krish Pathak Age Gap

As per reports, Krish Pathak is currently 32 years old. On the other hand, Sara Khan - born on 6 August 1989 - turned 36 years old this year, making a nearly 4-year age gap with her new hubby.

Sara Khan-Ali Merchant Divorce Reason

Before Krish Pathak, Sara was previously married to actor Ali Merchant. The two had met on the sets of Bigg Boss 4 and had an Islamic wedding inside the BB4 house in 2010. But shortly after the show, within 2 months, the couple got divorced in 2011.

Later, Sara called her marriage with Ali a "nightmare" and accused him of cheating. As per reports, Ali had accepted that he married Sara for "publicity".