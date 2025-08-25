Saru Actor Pankit Thakker Considers Hosting Roles Amidst Shifting Television Landscape: Our Craft Is About...

Actor Pankit Thakker, recognized for his current role as Chandru in the popular drama "Saru," has articulated a professional interest in venturing into hosting or anchoring non-fiction programming. This comes at a time when the Indian television industry is actively exploring new formats and evolving viewer engagement strategies.

Thakker's portrayal of Chandru has garnered significant audience traction, with reports indicating a strong viewership for his character's prime-time slot. Such audience connect is increasingly viewed as a valuable asset for individuals transitioning into hosting roles, where authenticity and direct engagement are paramount. Many actors possess inherent qualities like charisma, confidence, and conversational skills that are highly beneficial for hosting.

"As actors, our craft is about building a connection with the audience through storytelling," Pankit shared in a recent statement. "The evolution of television, particularly in non-fiction formats, presents a different avenue for that connection. Exploring hosting is a natural progression, allowing for a more direct engagement and an opportunity to delve into diverse subjects."

Thakker's career progression through diverse and author-backed roles over two decades emphasizes his adaptability within the industry. The Indian television sector is currently witnessing a dynamic shift, with broadcasters actively seeking fresh faces and formats to capture audience attention amidst rising competition from digital platforms and changing consumption habits.

The demand for hosts who possess strong on-screen presence and the ability to resonate with a broad demographic remains consistent within this evolving environment. Pankit Thakker's interest emerges as this trend continues to shape programming decisions across various channels. This potential career shift by an established actor reflects the ongoing adaptability required in the entertainment industry and could pave the way for new avenues of viewer engagement in the non-fiction space.