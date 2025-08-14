Saru Twist: Anika's Character Returns With Completely Transformed Avatar

Zee TV's Saru continues to captivate audiences with its drama and unexpected twists. Anika (Anushka Merchande) has been carefully manipulating events to force an engagement with Ved (Shagun Pandey), but her schemes finally caught up with her. In a dramatic turn, the truth about her deceit is exposed by Saru (Mohak Matkar) and Ved, leaving the entire family shocked by the extent of her betrayal. With everyone turning against her, the story takes a sharp turn, and so does Anika.

The surprising comeback is, she returns in a completely transformed avatar. In a simple salwar suit with no makeup, she does not look like 'the' Anika at all. Her voice is softer, and her body language has shifted from assertive to calm and kind. There's a sincerity in her manner now, making her almost unrecognizable from the manipulative Anika everyone once knew. To bring this shift to life, Anushka Merchande paid special attention to Anika's gestures, voice, expressions, and overall energy, to show Anika's shift towards a quieter and more thoughtful version of herself.

Talking about the transformation, Anushka Merchande said, "This has been such an exciting shift for me as an actor. Anika has always been the one pulling the strings, constantly manipulating situations to her advantage. As everything suddenly falls apart for her, even her character takes a turn. Exploring this softer, more reflective side of Anika has been exciting. The look transformation with simple clothing and no makeup has been a dramatic shift, and honestly, this has helped me access a totally different side of her."

With Anika's character taking such a dramatic turn, one question remains: is this transformation real, or just another layer in her ever-changing game?

Stay tuned to Saru to find out what happens next, every day at 7:30 PM, only on Zee TV!