Saru Twist | Mohak Matkar On Performing A Water Tank Stunt In Zee TV Show: This Was Definitely One Of The....

Zee TV's Saru is set to captivate viewers with an intense sequence which blends emotions with suspense. In a shocking twist, Anika (Anushka Merchande) locks Saru (Mohak Matkar) inside a water tank and fills it with water, leaving her trapped and struggling to escape. Bringing this moment to life was physically demanding for Mohak, but she embraced the challenge with unwavering excitement and dedication.

Mohak had to prepare herself for the confined setting while physically adapting to the rising water inside the tank. Every detail from her expressions of fear and desperation to the physical struggle of moving in the space was rehearsed and refined with the production team to ensure authenticity on screen. The shoot required multiple takes and stretched across an entire day, with Mohak putting in immense effort to deliver the demand of the sequence. Despite all safety precautions, she sustained a minor injury during the shoot, but her determination to see the sequence through never wavered.

Mohak Matkar said, "This was definitely one of the toughest sequences I have performed so far in Saru. The moment I stepped into the tank and felt the water rising around me, it became a completely different challenge from anything I had done before. It was overwhelming and physically very draining, but I wanted that desperation to come across on screen. At times, I found it hard, but I reminded myself that Saru has always been a fighter, and I needed to channel that same resilience into my performance. What helped me most was the constant encouragement from the team, they made sure I felt safe and gave me the strength to keep pushing myself. When viewers watch the sequence, I hope they feel the intensity and struggle that I experienced while performing it."

As Saru battles against the odds, this shocking twist will leave viewers hooked. Will she find a way out of Anika's trap? Will she continue fighting or give up?

