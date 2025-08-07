Saru Twist: You Cannot Miss Mohak Matkar’s Mesmerising Puppet Dance In Zee TV Show

Zee TV's Saru has kept viewers hooked with its high-voltage drama, as Anika (Anushka Merchande) continues to manipulate events to get engaged to Ved (Shagun Pandey). Amidst this dramatic storyline, Saru (Mohak Matkar) is doing everything she can to prevent the engagement. With her graceful screen presence and emotionally nuanced acting, Mohak Matkar has struck a chord with viewers, adding depth and authenticity to Saru's journey on screen.

In an upcoming high-stakes sequence, Mohak Matkar is set to leave audiences mesmerised with a traditional Rajasthani puppet dance performance that not only elevates the narrative but also beautifully reflects Saru's heritage. To bring this cultural performance alive, Mohak immersed herself in the intricate nuances of the Rajasthani puppet dance. A trained classical dancer herself, she dedicated hours to perfecting its delicate expressions and rhythmic movements, collaborating closely with the costume team to craft an authentic Rajasthani look, complete with vibrant colours, rich textures, and intricate detailing.

Talking about the sequence, Mohak Matkar said, "Living Saru has been an incredible experience, and this dance sequence is particularly close to me because it allows the audience to witness a different side of her. Dancing has always been a passion of mine, and as a trained classical dancer, I truly enjoyed the opportunity to explore a completely new style. The Rajasthani puppet dance, popularly known as Kathputli, is all about graceful hand movements and storytelling expressions that mimic the charm of traditional string puppets. Learning this art form of Rajasthani puppet dance was both a challenge and a rewarding experience, and expressing that love for dance through Saru makes it even more meaningful."

She added, "Adding this Rajasthani dance sequence to Saru's character feels incredibly personal to me, as it allowed me to explore her roots while embracing tradition. From the delicate gestures to the vibrant, puppet-inspired movements, every step of the dance reflects Rajasthan's rich folk heritage. Working closely with the costume team was another highlight of this dance sequence. We paid attention to every little detail to ensure Saru's look felt authentic. I can't wait for the audience to experience this beautiful blend of culture and storytelling."

With her heartfelt performance, Mohak Matkar brings Saru's emotions to life, creating a moment that is as visually captivating as it is culturally enriching. As we see the story unfold, will Saru succeed in protecting Ved from Anika's manipulations, or will Anika's plans finally succeed?

