Satish Shah Funeral Video | Deven Bhojani On Singing Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Theme Song: Felt As If Indu...

Satish Shah Funeral: The sudden passing of veteran actor Satish Shah at 74 has left fans and colleagues in disbelief. Known for his comedic brilliance, Shah's funeral was attended by many from the industry. A touching moment occurred when his Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-stars sang the show's theme song beside his pyre, a gesture explained by cast member Deven Bhojani.

Deven Bhojani shared on Instagram why they sang the theme song at Shah's funeral. He posted a video of the emotional farewell, stating that singing together is a tradition for them. "May look mad, dark, weird whatever but we always sing this when together & today was not an exception," he wrote. "Felt as if INDU himself insisted and joined us." Fans supported this tribute, with one saying it was "the best way to give an artist a final goodbye."

Tributes from Colleagues and Fans

Sumeet Raghvan also paid tribute on Instagram, sharing the video and expressing his love for Shah. "And one final bye to Indu Sarabhai… We will miss you, Dad. Love you loads," he wrote. Raghvan announced that Satish's prayer meet would take place on Monday, 27 October, from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm at Jalaram Hall in Juhu.

Satish Shah's death was due to kidney failure. He collapsed during lunch at home in Mumbai and was taken to Hinduja Hospital but could not be revived. His manager confirmed these details. The news prompted heartfelt messages from celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Farah Khan, and Karan Johar on social media.

Remembering Satish Shah's Legacy

Fans praised the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai cast for their unique farewell to Shah. Comments included sentiments like "a fitting tribute by the best team" and "fantastic way to bid farewell." Another fan remarked that Shah would be smiling from heaven at such a gesture.

Satish Shah's career spanned both film and television, where he became known for his impeccable comic timing. His contributions have left a lasting impact on audiences and colleagues alike. The industry mourns the loss of an actor who brought joy and laughter through his performances.

The gathering at Jalaram Hall aimed to celebrate Shah's life and creative spirit. It was noted that his work touched many hearts and inspired countless individuals within the film world.

The legacy of Satish Shah continues through his memorable roles and the fond memories shared by those who knew him best. His influence remains strong in the hearts of fans and peers who cherished his talent and warmth.