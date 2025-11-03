Satyaa Sachee Actor Akash Khandelwal On His Character: “ He’s Not A One Tone Character, He Can Be…”

When an actor truly connects with his role, the magic naturally shows on screen - and that's exactly how Akash Khandelwal feels about his character, Shaurya. Talking about his role in Sun Neo's show Satyaa Sachee, Akash shared his excitement and spoke about the depth and uniqueness of his character.

While sharing his excitement about the role, he says, "As an actor, I'm thrilled to play Shaurya because there's so much depth and variation in him. He's not a one tone character; he can be cold and distant one moment, yet humble and grounded the next. What excites me most is how balanced he is; he knows the difference between right and wrong, and his relationships with others keep shifting in interesting ways. That's what makes him both challenging and exciting to portray. I love roles that make me think and feel them at the same time, and Shaurya gives me exactly that."

He further added, "Shaurya, to me, is a broken yet beautiful soul. He carries the weight of his past, and that pain often overshadows the goodness within him. Despite knowing the wrongs being done to him, his ethics stop him from reacting with anger or revenge. His silence shows strength, not weakness. Playing him lets me feel so many emotions like pain, love, patience, and hope - and that makes this role really close to my heart."

Rooted in the spirit of unconditional love and unshakable sisterhood, Satyaa Sachee isn't just a show-it's a journey of two hearts that promise to never let go, no matter how fierce the storm. Don't miss the premiere of Satyaa Sachee on 10th November at 8:00 PM, airing only on Sun Neo.