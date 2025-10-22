Satyaa Sachee Actress Anandita Sahoo On Bhaidooj: I Feel Bhai Dooj Shouldn’t Just Be Limited To Brothers...

Bhai Dooj is traditionally a day to celebrate the special bond between brothers and sisters, but for Anandita Sahoo, who will soon be seen playing Satyaa in Sun Neo's upcoming show Satyaa Sachee, the festival has taken on a new meaning. Shooting for a show that revolves around the unwavering bond between two sisters has given her a fresh perspective on what sibling love truly means.

Anandita says, "Festivals like Bhai Dooj are really about celebrating the bond of love and protection and that doesn't always have to follow tradition in a specific way. It's about the people who make you feel safe, supported, and cherished. Through Satyaa Sachee, I've realised that sibling love isn't defined by gender but by the strength of the bond."

She further adds, "I am a single child, so I never really experienced the sibling bond in real life. But ever since I started shooting for Satyaa Sachee, I've truly begun to understand the depth of that relationship how siblings look out for each other, fight, laugh, and still stand together through everything. Our show is about two sisters who always have each other's back, and that's such a beautiful emotion. I feel Bhai Dooj shouldn't just be limited to brothers even sisters share that same protective, unconditional love. This year, I'll be celebrating Bhai Dooj with Bhagyashree, who plays Sachee, because she's become like the sister I never had both on-screen and off-screen."

The show revolves around Satyaa and Sachee, two inseparable sisters from a small village. Fearless and bold Satyaa, and gentle, selfless Sachee, share a bond that goes beyond duty it is built on love and a promise to always stand by each other. Their connection is natural, deep, and unbreakable. No matter what challenges life brings, they protect, support, and silently strengthen one another.

Stay tuned, a new journey of love, sacrifice, and sisterhood unfolds soon, only on Sun Neo