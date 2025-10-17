Satyaa Sachee Actress Anandita Sahoo Recalls How Her Father Bought A Steel Box On Dhanteras

Sometimes, the most precious treasures aren't gold or silver they're moments that stay with us forever. On the occasion of Dhanteras, actress Anandita Sahoo, who plays Satyaa in Sun Neo's upcoming show 'Satyaa Sachee,' shares her childhood memories and what the festival means to her.

While sharing her memories, Anandita says, "I still remember a Dhanteras from my childhood when my father came home with a small steel box. At first, I didn't understand what was so special about it until I saw my name written on it. I was just 11 years old, and that was probably the first thing that truly felt like 'mine.' My father said, 'From now on, whenever you get some money, keep it in this box you never know when it might help you buy yourself whatever you want.' That simple moment has stayed with me forever."

The 'Satyaa Sachee' actress further shared what Dhanteras truly means to her, "For me, true wealth is happiness both mine and my family's. It's in the little dreams that come true, the smiles on my parents' faces, the blessings of elders, and the pride my family feels because of me. That's what real Dhan means to me. Money is important, but it's not everything. On Dhanteras, whatever I buy, I do it with love and good intentions, not by counting its price. When my heart and thoughts are pure, I feel truly happy and that, to me, is the real treasure. This year I'll celebrate with my family and my on-set family from Satyaa Sachee, praying for everyone's success and happiness.""

The show follows the story of Satyaa and Sachee, two inseparable sisters from a small village. Bold and fearless Satyaa, and gentle, selfless Sachee, share a bond not out of duty, but built on a promise rooted in love. Their connection is natural and unbreakable. No matter what challenges life throws at them, they stand by each other, protecting, supporting, and being a silent strength of each other.

