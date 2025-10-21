Satyaa Sachee Actress Bhagyashree Mishra Shares Her Diwali Joy And Memories: Opening The Mithai Dabba...

The festival of lights is here a time when homes shine brighter, hearts feel warmer, and every corner glows with happiness. For actress Bhagyashree Mishra, who will soon be seen as Sachee in Sun Neo's upcoming show Satyaa Sachee, Diwali is not just about lights and sweets, but about love, laughter, and togetherness.

Sharing her fond memories and festive plans, Bhagyashree says, "Diwali for me is all about warmth, laughter, and family. Growing up in Odisha, our celebrations were always special the diyas glowing on every corner, the pastel rangoli welcoming everyone, and the aroma of sweets like kakara and manda filling the house. We start with a cozy puja, do a joint aarti, touch the elders' feet, and then it's time to enjoy the treats. Opening the mithai dabba before guests arrive and getting caught with mithai... still makes me giggle! These little moments of mischief and joy make the festival truly magical."

Reminiscing about her childhood excitement, she adds, "I remember how we used to get so excited to burn firecrackers even before Diwali started it used to be so much fun! But as I've grown up, I've realized that bursting firecrackers can be harmful for everyone our environment, animals, and even our own health. Now, I try to celebrate Diwali in a safer and more mindful way, enjoying the lights, diyas, and sweets while keeping our surroundings and loved ones safe. This year, I'm extra excited because the celebrations will be double one with my family at home, and another with my Satyaa Sachee family on set! We're planning to decorate the entire set with diyas, bring home-cooked food for everyone, and celebrate together just like one big family."

The show revolves around Satyaa and Sachee, two inseparable sisters from a small village. Brave and fearless Satyaa, and kind-hearted, selfless Sachee, share a bond that goes beyond duty a bond built on love and promises. Their connection is natural, deep, and unbreakable. No matter what life throws their way, they stand by each other, offering protection, support, and silent strength.

Stay tuned, a new journey of love, sacrifice, and sisterhood unfolds soon, only on Sun Neo.