Satyaa Sachee Actress Bhagyashree Mishra Talks About Her Preparation For Her Role: Rather Than Doing...

Sun Neo's upcoming show Satyaa Sachee will soon introduce viewers to a heartfelt story of two sisters. The lead actress of the show, Bhagyashree Mishra, who will be seen playing the role of Sachee a simple, soft-spoken, and grounded girl, recently shared her experience of preparing for the role. Bhagyashree revealed that stepping into Sachee's world required her to bring out a calmer and gentler side of herself, which is quite different from her real personality.

Speaking on her preparation for the show Bhagyashree shared, "When I found out that I got this show, I was extremely happy! But soon I realized that I had to work a lot on myself for this role. To play Sachee, I needed to behave like a very simple, soft-spoken girl, which is quite different from how I am in real life. My voice is naturally quite loud, so before the shoot began, I worked on making it softer and calmer to suit Sachee's personality."

She further added, "In real life, I have two elder sisters, so I already understand how strong and emotional a sister's bond can be. Being the youngest, I've always observed how my sisters talk to people, how they handle situations, and how they behave differently from me. Even though they're also quite expressive like I am, their way of speaking and dealing with things is much gentler. So, rather than doing formal preparation, I learned a lot just by observing them which really helped me shape my performance as Sachee."

The show tells the story of Satyaa and Sachee, two inseparable sisters from a small village. Bold and fearless Satyaa, and gentle, selfless Sachee, share a bond not out of duty, but built on a promise rooted in love. Their connection is natural and unbreakable. No matter what challenges life throws at them, they stand by each other, protecting, supporting, and being a silent strength of each other.

Stay tuned, a new journey of love, sacrifice, and sisterhood unfolds from 10th November 2025 at 8PM only on Sun Neo.