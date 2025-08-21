Shagun Pandey On Donning Lord Krishna’s Look In Saru: The Moment I Saw Myself Fully Dressed As Krishna...

Zee TV's Saru is set to bring a festive twist to its narrative, lighting up the screen with music and devotion as the story gears up for a Janmashtami celebration. Saru (Mohak Matkar) and Ved (Shagun Pandey) will be seen stepping into the avatars of Radha and Krishna for a performance at a vibrant college event. In preparation for the sequence, Mohak and Shagun dedicated time to rehearsing and working closely to create perfect synergy for their performance.

To bring Krishna to life, Shagun immersed himself in the preparation process, from perfecting the elegant attire with intricate gold detailing and adorning it with the symbolic peacock feather, to collaborating with the team to achieve the signature look just right. With a bansuri tucked at his side, layered jewellery, and delicate facial markings, every detail was carefully crafted with the help of the makeup team. For Shagun, seeing the final transformation felt almost transcendent; what started as a role evolved into a profound spiritual journey.

Shagun Pandey said, "This Janmashtami sequence holds a special place in my heart. From the initial preparations to the final look, there was a constant sense of excitement in the air. The moment I saw myself fully dressed as Krishna, I honestly got goosebumps. The energy changed, and it didn't feel like I was just playing a role, it felt surreal. Lord Krishna has always been an inspiration for me, not just for his charm and playfulness, but also for his wisdom, kindness, and ability to bring joy to everyone around him. Preparing for this was truly an amazing experience."

He added, "Rehearsing with Mohak for our Radha-Krishna act was an experience to remember. We focused on refining every move, expression, and gesture to bring genuine emotion to the performance. Mohak embodied Radha with such grace, and I believe our chemistry and teamwork will shine through on screen. I truly hope the audience feels the same joy and connection watching it as I did while performing."

As the college event brings festive cheer, Urmila (Vibha Bhagat) and Kamini (Kamalika Guha Thakurta) are setting the stage for an unexpected drama ahead. Will they succeed in their plans to find out who the Bajaj family's granddaughter is?

Keep watching Saru to know what happens next, every day at 7:30 PM, only on Zee TV!