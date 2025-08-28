Bigg Boss OTT's Shamita Opens Up On Her Break Up With Raqesh; Says 'We Are Both Completely Different People'

Shamita Shetty opens up about her past relationship with Raqesh Bapat, emphasising her journey towards independence and the importance of self-contentment after their breakup.



Shamita Shetty recently shared insights about her past relationship with Raqesh Bapat. The two met and fell in love during their time on Bigg Boss OTT in 2021, but they parted ways a year later. Shamita has now spoken about how she has mentally moved on from that chapter of her life.

"Please understand, when you're locked up inside a house for so long, I think it is only natural for you to form such relationships. Because you look for support… in your weak moments, you look for that closeness, which is very natural," Shamita told Pinkvilla and then added, "However, it wouldn't have happened in the outer world because we are both completely different people. It is a chapter that is erased in my life."

Finding Independence

Shamita elaborated on her journey towards independence and self-contentment. She mentioned that over time, one becomes accustomed to their own ways and learns what suits them best. "I think that's natural. Over time, you kinda get used to your ways and you kinda know what works for you and what doesn't… You don't wanna compromise it," she explained.

She further expressed her unwillingness to compromise her peace just because of loneliness. "As an independent working woman, I am not willing to compromise my peace just because you're lonely sometimes. I think a lot of people get into relationships when they're lonely. For me, to reach a stage where I became happy on my own… in my own space, it took me a while," she added.

The Nature of Relationships

Discussing relationships further, Shamita noted how they can often be draining. She emphasised the importance of finding someone who respects her soul before taking any relationship forward. "So, till I don't find some that I know respects my soul, I will not take it further," she stated.

The couple's relationship began during their stint on Bigg Boss OTT in 2021 and continued after the show ended. However, they decided to part ways after a year together.

Official Confirmation

In January 2022, Shamita confirmed their breakup through a statement: "Think it's important to make this clear. Raqesh and I are no longer together and have not been for a while, but this beautiful music video is for all the fans who've given us so much love and support. Do continue to shower us with your love as individuals too. Here's to positivity and newer horizons. Love and gratitude to you all."