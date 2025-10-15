Sharad Kelkar And Niharika Chouksey Starrer Tumm Se Tumm Tak Completes A 100-episode Milestone!

Celebrations are in full swing on the sets of Zee TV's beloved show Tumm Se Tumm Tak as the show proudly marks its 100th episode. The milestone is a testament to its heartfelt storytelling, which has struck a chord with viewers by portraying the true spirit of the Great Indian middle class. Through relatable characters and everyday struggles, the show captures the nuances of middle-class life, from family bonds and dreams to the balancing act between tradition and modernity, making it a genuine favourite among audiences.

Sharad Kelkar's intense portrayal of Aryavardhan and Niharika Chouksey's performance as Anu bring these relatable stories to life, helping viewers see themselves in their journeys. This authentic connection, grounded in real emotions and challenges, has made Tumm Se Tumm Tak more than just a drama, it's a mirror reflecting the lives and aspirations of millions, which is why fans continue to love and celebrate the show's success.

Sharad Kelkar said, "It has been an amazing journey till date, and the love and support from our viewers have made it truly memorable. On this special occasion, I extend my heartfelt thanks to our audience for connecting with our characters and sharing in their stories. Here's to many more episodes brimming with emotion, laughter, and inspiration."

Niharika Chouksey said, "Reaching 100 episodes of Tumm Se Tumm Tak feels like a dream come true. This journey has been about embracing Anu's spirit, her simplicity, her dreams, and her unwavering belief in love. A special thank you to Sharad Sir, whose guidance and humility have been invaluable. To our viewers, your love and support have been our strength. Here's to many more stories, emotions, and moments together."

The milestone was celebrated with the entire cast and crew on set, sharing joyous cake-cutting and heartfelt moments. As the celebrations continue, the drama on screen is only getting more gripping. In the current track, Anu finds herself being followed by a mysterious man. Meanwhile, Jalandhar's revenge plot deepens as he manipulates Neel into his plan, setting the stage for an emotional storm ahead.

