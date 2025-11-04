Shehnaaz Gill Gets Emotional On India’s Got Talent, Remembers Late Sidharth Shukla With Tearful Tribute

During her appearance on India's Got Talent, Shehnaaz Gill became emotional while reflecting on her bond with the late Sidharth Shukla. A contestant's performance of 'Teri Meri' touched her heart, showcasing the lasting impact of their relationship.

Shehnaaz Gill, known for her stint on Bigg Boss 13, captured hearts with her vibrant personality. Her connection with the late Sidharth Shukla was a highlight of the show, sparking dating rumours that were never confirmed. Shehnaaz is now promoting her Punjabi film Ikk Kudi on India's Got Talent.

A recent promo from India's Got Talent reveals Shehnaaz Gill getting emotional. A contestant's rendition of "Teri Meri" from the film Bodyguard brought back memories of Sidharth Shukla. Sidharth passed away on September 2, 2021, at 40 due to cardiac arrest.

Shehnaaz Gill's Emotional Moment

The judges for India's Got Talent include Malaika Arora, Shaan, and Navjot Singh Sidhu. The show provided a platform for Shehnaaz to reminisce about Sidharth. The song "Teri Meri" evoked strong emotions in her, reminding her of their time together.

Shehnaaz has often refrained from discussing Sidharth since his untimely demise. However, she once opened up about their bond during a chat with Farah Khan on YouTube. She admitted to being possessive about him due to his good looks.

Possessiveness Over Sidharth Shukla

In her conversation with Farah Khan, Shehnaaz candidly spoke about her feelings for Sidharth. She described herself as a jealous girlfriend who didn't care much about appearances but was possessive because of his handsomeness.

"I was possessive kyuki bhai woh handsome bhi toh that (because he was handsome). If someone is so good-looking, it's natural to feel insecure and possessive," she shared. This statement highlighted the depth of her feelings for him.

The 'SidNaaz' Phenomenon

The duo's chemistry in Bigg Boss 13 led fans to dub them 'SidNaaz'. Their bond was one of the most talked-about aspects of the season. Despite never confirming their relationship status, their connection left a lasting impression on viewers.

As Shehnaaz continues to make strides in her career, she carries fond memories of Sidharth with her. Her recent appearance on India's Got Talent served as a poignant reminder of their special bond.