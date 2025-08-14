Shehnaaz Gill Urges Fans To Back Brother Shehbaz Badesha In Bigg Boss 19’s ‘Fans Ka Faisla’

Popular actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill has taken to social media to back her brother Shehbaz Badesha, who is currently vying for a spot in the Bigg Boss 19 house through JioHotstar's special Fans Ka Faisla contest.

In her heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter), Shehnaaz urged her massive fanbase to rally behind Shehbaz, writing:

"Hey everyone! My brother is nominated for Bigg Boss 19, and he needs your support! 🙏 He might not be the strongest in fan polling, but this is a huge opportunity for him. It's all in your hands! If you want to see him in the show, please vote for him! You can vote up to 99 times! Let's make this happen!"

The Fans Ka Faisla contest, in line with the season's "Democrazy" theme, puts the power directly in viewers' hands to decide whether Shehbaz Badesha or YouTuber Mridul Tiwari will enter the house. Voting is now live exclusively on the JioHotstar app and will remain open until August 21, 11:59 PM. The winner will be revealed during the Grand Premiere by Salman Khan.

Watch Bigg Boss 19 starting August 24 - JioHotstar at 9PM and COLORS at 10:30PM.