Shemaroo Bhakti Marks Independence Day With National Anthem Sung By 11 Visually Impaired Artists

India is turning 79 this Independence Day. In these 79 years of freedom, every single one of us, whether from a small town or a bustling metro, has played a role in building the nation we love. Our progress is stitched together with millions of individual efforts, dreams, and sacrifices.

To celebrate this spirit of togetherness, Shemaroo Bhakti, the devotional offering from Shemaroo Entertainment, brings a heart-touching rendition of the National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana- 'Mann Ki Aankhon Se Rashtra Gan'. This special version is sung by 11 visually impaired artists from different walks of life. They may not see the colours of the tricolour, but they feel it's every shade in their hearts. And when they sing Jana Gana Mana, it is not just music, it is emotion, unity, and the true spirit of India.

In a world where we sometimes focus too much on differences, the rendition 'Mann Ki Aankhon Se Rashtra Gan,' reminds us of what truly matters-that we are one. It reflects the limitless capabilities of differently abled individuals and celebrates the shared pride that binds us together as a nation. The anthem offers an opportunity to experience the spirit of freedom through a lens of inclusivity, respect, and the belief that every citizen's voice counts.

So, this 15th August, audiences can tune in to Shemaroo Bhakti YouTube channel to witness this heartfelt tribute and join in celebrating India's independence through the voices of those who see the nation with their hearts.

Let's pause for a moment and feel the pride of being part of this incredible nation. Because no matter where we come from, we all belong to the same melody-India's melody.

Rendition of Jana Gana Mana - 'Mann Ki Aankhon Se Rashtra Gan'