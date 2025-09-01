Shemaroo Entertainment Unveils Shemaroo Josh, Its First Dedicated Hindi Movie Channel

For Indian audiences, watching movies on TV has always been a special experience. The fun of stumbling upon a favourite scene, the comfort of a Sunday blockbuster with family, or the thrill of discovering something new on screen all show how television makes cinema feel more exciting and a truly shared experience. Bringing that joy with fresh energy, Shemaroo Entertainment, which has been entertaining audiences across India for more than six decades, announced the launch of Shemaroo Josh, a full-fledged Hindi movie channel.

Shemaroo Josh is the new avatar of Chumbak TV, now transformed into a vibrant movie destination that promises exhilarating entertainment with high energy.

From massy entertainers to mega blockbusters, the nation's passion for cinema remains unmatched. Tapping into this passion, Shemaroo Josh offers a handpicked line-up for every mood, spanning action, drama, romance, comedy, and larger-than-life stories. The channel's library features films such as PK, Animal, Kantara, KGF, Bahubali, Waltair Veerayya, 12th Fail, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, among many more, ensuring non-stop cinematic excitement for viewers every day.

With its curated blockbuster line up, high voltage presentation, and mass positioning, Shemaroo Josh is set to become the destination that celebrates the magic of cinema in its truest form.

So, the next time you're flipping channels and come across a larger-than-life fight sequence or an emotional love story, chances are it's Shemaroo Josh bringing the drama, the laughter, and the magic home.