Shitti Vajali Re Runner-Up Name: Who Will Be Top 2 Finalists? Finale Winner Is...

Shitti Vajali Re runner-up name: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, Star Pravah is all set to take you on a roller coaster ride filled with drama, laughter, good food and oodles of entertainment. The channel is culminating the journey of Shitti Vajali Re with a star-studded grand finale episode on Sunday (August 3).

SHITTI VAJALI RE FINALE EPISODE- WHERE TO WATCH ON OTT?

"After entertaining the audience for over three months, Shitti Vajali Re will end with a star-studded finale. The channel and the production house have left no stone unturned to make the last episode a blockbuster affair. The first season turned out to be a success for the channel, and now, the makers want to end things on a grand note. From special twists to power-packed performances, Shitti Vajali Re finale will be loaded with fun, entertainment and masti," a source exclusively told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit.

Wondering when and where to watch the finale episode of Shitti Vajali Re? It will be exclusively available for streaming on JioHotstar.

SHITTI VAJALI RE RUNNER-UP, TOP 2 FINALISTS NAME, FINALE WINNER IS

Cooking-based shows have gained popularity after the success of Laughter Chefs season 2 and season 1. Interestingly, Shitti Vajali Re is said to be the Marathi adaptation of Laughter Chefs.

The Shitti Vajali Re winner and first runner-up name will be announced on Star Pravah at 11:30pm on August 3, 2025.

Fans are eagerly waiting to know which celebrity will lift the winner's trophy. While Elvish Yadav and Karan Kundrra won Laughter Chefs 2, Reem Shaikh and Aly Goni secured the first runner-up position.

Just like Laughter Chefs season 3, Shitti Vajali Re might also return with a second season of Star Pravah.

"Colors TV is yet to greenlight the third season of Laughter Chefs. However, we can predict that Laughter Chefs 3 is definitely on the cards. Considering the success of the second season, it is safe to assume that LC 3 might launch on Colors after the culmination of Bigg Boss 19. The channel commands a premium amount for the show from the advertisers, and the show is lucrative for the network. LC season 2 dominated the viewership charts across all the GECs and even became the number one show on JioHotstar," a source told Filmibeat.