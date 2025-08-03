Shitti Vajali Re Winner Name: Who Will Win Finale On Star Pravah?

Shitti Vajali Re Winner Name: It's time for the announcement of the results. After keeping the viewers hooked on to their television screens for the past three months, Shitti Vajali Re Winner Name is all set to culminate its journey with a blockbuster grand finale episode.

After the success of Laughter Chefs on Colors TV, several cooking-based reality shows have been launched across channels. Shitti Vajali Re is said to be the Marathi adaptation of Laughter Chefs.

"After entertaining the audience for over three months, Shitti Vajali Re will end with a star-studded finale. The channel and the production house have left no stone unturned to make the last episode a blockbuster affair. The first season turned out to be a success for the channel, and now, the makers want to end the things on a grand note. From special twists to power-packed performances, Shitti Vajali Re finale will be loaded with fun, entertainment and masti," our reliable source exclusively told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit.

Wondering when and where to watch Shitti Vajali Re? The show is available for streaming on JioHotstar if you're unable to watch it on Star Pravah. Viewers need to have a paid subscription for JioHotstar to watch the show online.

-Enter mobile number and OTP on JioHotstar

-Search for Shitti Vajali Re

-Select the grand finale episode

-There's an option to download the finale episode for offline viewing. The download episode will only be available on JioHotstar app.

All eyes are on the grand finale ofShitti Vajali Re as the winner and first runner-up names will be revealed tonight on Star Pravah. The Shitti Vajali Re winner will be announced on August 3, 11:30pm.

Fans have been eagerly waiting to know which celebrity will lift the winner's trophy of Shitti Vajali Re.

Just like Laughter Chefs season 3, Shitti Vajali Re season 2 is also said to be on the cards. "Colors TV is yet to greenlight the third season of Laughter Chefs. However, we can predict that Laughter Chefs 3 is definitely on the cards. Considering the success of the second season, it is safe to assume that LC 3 might launch on Colors after the culmination of Bigg Boss 19. The channel commands a premium amount for the show from the advertisers, and the show is lucrative for the network. LC season 2 dominated the viewership charts across all the GECs and even became the number one show on JioHotstar," a source told Filmibeat.

Interestingly, Elvish Yadav and Karan Kundrra won Laughter Chefs season 2, beating the favourites Aly Goni and Reem Shaikh. Will there be a surprise like Laughter Chefs? The ardent viewers are asking the same question before Shitti Vajali Re finale.