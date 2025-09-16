Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyag Tandav: Bholenath's Ride Is Coming To Your Home On COLORS' Show

The story behind the chants of Bum Bum Bhole is about to unfold with a grand flourish in COLORS' mythological saga 'Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyag Tandav' starring Ram Yashvardhan as Shiv and Subha Rajput as Shakti. The narrative delves into the lord who sits on Kailash yet resides in every heart. He is the destroyer of worlds, yet the most innocent of all gods. To call him Bholenath is to recognize a paradox: the all-powerful who is moved by the simplest offering, the eternal ascetic who becomes a friend to anyone who calls his name. That's why it is said Bhole hain jo naath , wahi hain bholo ke naath. Perhaps that is the reason millions of voices echo with Bum Bum Bhole, a chant that is less about worship and more about belonging to thesupreme. The show brings this truth alive as it unveils Shiv as Bholenath with a divine promise: "Bholenath ki sawari aa rahi hain aapke ghar."

Ram Yashvardhan, essaying the role of Bholenath, says, "Entering the Bholenath phase has been an incredible journey for me, both as an actor and as a human being. Shiv, in this form, is not merely a deity; he is a mirror to our own truth. His innocence teaches us that the greatest strength lies in embracing the world without fear or prejudice. What makes this phase epic is that it shows Mahadev in the most intimate way - not as the distant destroyer, but as the lord who dissolves into the lives of his devotees. Bholenath's simple message is that power does not come from domination but from detachment, from being free of honour and insult, gain and loss. Portraying that purity is a challenge no actor can ever master; you can only surrender to it. That is why I believe this phase of Bholenath is not a story to watch; he is an experience we feel."

