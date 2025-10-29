Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyag Tandav: The Saga Of Lord Shiva’s Parambhakt Ravan Comes Alive With Punnet Issar

Fresh off the festive season, as the glow of Dussehra and Diwali, the symbol of triumph of good over evil fades, COLORS' 'Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyag Tandav' takes viewers back to the very legend that defined that eternal battle, the rise of Ravan who is also known to be lord Shiva's parambhakt. The upcoming track ignites a powerful clash between arrogance and devotion as the mighty Ravan crosses paths with Nandi who is also lord Shiva's greatest devotee and loyal gatekeeper. The fire of pride meets the calm of purpose, and Mount Kailash stands witness. What begins as a moment of confrontation soon spirals into a cosmic test of faith, fury, and surrender. When Ravan, returning from his conquest of Kubera's kingdom, dares to soar his Pushpak Viman over the sacred abode of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, Nandi stands in his way, echoing Shiva's divine word. The face-off between two greatest devotees of lord Shiva marks the beginning of a gripping track that unravels Ravan's journey, his brilliance, his devotion, and his inevitable descent into ego.

Breathing life into this monumental role of Ravan is Puneet Issar, the seasoned powerhouse performer known for his command over mythological storytelling, brings a rare mix of grace, gravitas, and fire to Ravan. Having mastered the craft of portraying layered, larger-than-life characters, he represents Ravan as someone who is more than an antagonist, but a symbol of brilliance corrupted by pride.

Sharing his thoughts, Puneet Issar says, "I've lived with mythological stories all my life, and each time I return to them, I find new layers of truth. Ravan is not just a villain; he's a paradox and a mirror to human complexity. A scholar who knew the Vedas, also known to be lord Shiva's parambhakt and a mighty ruler undone by his own pride. Portraying him in Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyag Tandav has been both intellectually and spiritually demanding. The track that begins with Nandi is only the surface of a cosmic rollercoaster ride; it explores how power without restraint becomes self-destruction. As an actor, I'm drawn to roles that challenge me not just in performance but in perspective. Every year, when his effigy is burnt, it isn't just the destruction of a demon - it's the burning of our own inner vices. He's a man who stands tall even in his fall, and that's what makes him timeless. As an actor, it's a journey that humbles you and consumes you at once."

With Puneet's towering screen presence and Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyag Tandav's larger-than-life storytelling, the Ravan track promises to be one of the show's most compelling arcs, a spectacle of philosophy, faith, and fury that reminds viewers that the war between arrogance and devotion is as eternal as the legend itself.

Watch 'Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyag Tandav' every Monday to Sunday at 8:00 PM, only on COLORS.