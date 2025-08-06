Shivam Khajuria Bats for TV Talent at National Awards, “It’s Time Television Got Its Due”

With the recently announced National Awards sparking conversations about inclusivity and recognition across mediums, popular television actor Shivam Khajuria has weighed in with a strong and thoughtful perspective.

Reacting to Rupali Ganguly's statement advocating for TV actors to be considered for national honours, Shivam echoed her sentiment and called for a more inclusive approach to recognising talent in the entertainment industry. "Absolutely.I've always maintained that there are only actors, the medium shouldn't define the merit," Shivam said. "Television, too, is a powerful artistic platform, and the actors working in this space put in just as much, if not more, hard work, discipline, and creative commitment."

Highlighting television's cultural significance, Shivam added, "Actors across all mediums- be it film, OTT, theatre or television are storytellers who serve the same purpose: to reflect life, move emotions, and entertain millions. Television is one of the most consumed mediums in India, reaching households across cities, villages and generations. It hugely impacts pop culture and shapes societal conversations."

The Anupamaa actor firmly believes that it's high time television professionals are acknowledged on par with their counterparts in other mediums. "If the aim of a national award is to truly recognize contributions to the arts and culture of our nation, then the television industry can't be excluded from that narrative," he emphasized.

When asked who he believes deserves a National Award from the TV fraternity, Shivam didn't hesitate. "Rajan Shahi sir. He has selflessly dedicated over two decades to television, creating path-breaking, culturally rich shows that not only entertain but connect deeply with Indian audiences. His contribution to storytelling, talent nurturing, job creation, and pushing the creative boundaries of Indian television truly deserves to be honoured on a national stage."

As the lines between mediums continue to blur, voices like Shivam's make a compelling case for more equitable recognition where the story and its impact matter more than the screen it appears on.