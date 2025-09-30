Shivam Khajuria Brings Prem’s Charm To Star Parivaar Awards 2025 Ka Shubhaarambh

Shivam Khajuria, who won hearts with his portrayal of Prem, recently had the exciting opportunity to host Star Parivaar Awards 2025 ka Shubhaarambh. Reflecting on the experience, he shared how special it felt to step into Prem's shoes beyond the show's sets and bring his playful energy to the larger Star Parivaar stage.

"It was an amazing experience! I feel truly blessed to have hosted this segment as Prem. It gave me the chance to take Prem beyond the sets of our show and let him interact with the larger Star Parivaar universe. Fans can definitely look forward to lots of fun, light-hearted banter, and the playful energy that Prem always brings. For me, it was a joy to be part of something that connects so many beloved characters and families together under one stage." Shivam expressed.

What made the experience even more memorable for him was the camaraderie with the rest of the Star Parivaar family. Hosting fun games and activities allowed him to go off-script, add his personal touch, and create light-hearted banter that the audience can definitely look forward to. "The best part was definitely interacting with everyone else from the Star Parivaar family in their own unique characters. Hosting the games and activities gave me the freedom to deviate slightly from the script and add my own touch, which made it even more enjoyable. One memory that stands out is how naturally the conversations and jokes flowed on stage-it felt less like work and more like one big celebration with family. That spontaneity is something I'll always remember." he added.

Fans can expect laughter, warmth, and the trademark charm of Prem as Shivam Khajuria helps kick off the celebrations of Star Parivaar Awards 2025.