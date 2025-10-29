‘Shooting My First Wedding Track Was A Dream Come True!’: Mohak Matkar On Saru’s Grand Sequence

Zee TV's popular show Saru has been winning hearts with its emotional storytelling and relatable characters. The recent wedding track in the show has left audiences captivated with its grandeur, aesthetics, and heartfelt performances. Everyone is eagerly waiting for Ved and Saru to get married. Actress Mohak Matkar, who plays the lead role of Saru, shared her excitement and behind-the-scenes experiences from shooting her very first on-screen wedding sequence.

Talking about the wedding look and the demanding shoot schedule, Mohak said, "Shooting the wedding scenes was both exciting and exhausting! The looks for this track were elaborate from traditional jewellery to intricately designed outfits, every detail was carefully thought out to make the wedding visually grand yet rooted in authenticity. We had back-to-back night shoots to get the perfect lighting and mood for each ritual, so it was quite a hectic schedule. But when I saw the final shots on the monitor, it all felt worth it. The entire team worked tirelessly to make the wedding sequence look beautiful on screen."

The actress also revealed that this was her first-ever wedding track on television, making it a memorable experience. "This was my very first wedding track on television, so I was genuinely excited from the beginning. There's something so special about shooting a wedding sequence, the emotions, the rituals, the costumes, everything feels larger than life. I got to learn so much as an actor, shooting for this particular track taught me patience, focus, and how to stay connected to the character even in a grand setup."

With Mohak's stunning looks for each ritual, emotional depth, and the team's hard work, Saru's wedding sequence promises to be one of the most memorable moments of the show. However, there are many hurdles that Ved and Saru have been still going through.

Don't miss the drama unfolding in Saru! Watch it every day at 7:30 PM, only on Zee TV