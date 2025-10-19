Shraddha Arya applauds Rachana Mistry and Vijayendra Kumeria: ‘Karan and Preeta ki yaad dila di’

Zee TV has always been at the forefront of redefining entertainment, introducing innovative concepts that celebrate the essence of Indian culture and the deep emotional connection viewers share with their favourite on-screen characters. Staying true to its renewed brand philosophy, Zee TV is back with another vibrant and heartwarming celebration, Zee Rishton Ka Mela. This is the Diwali special of the grand celebration, and the audience will surely get to see some magic on their television screens.

The show promises spectacular performances, heartfelt moments, and unforgettable fan interactions as beloved Zee TV stars are all set to celebrate with their viewers. Adding to the excitement, the dynamic duo Shraddha Arya and Jay Bhanushali take centre stage as hosts, bringing their charm, wit, and energy to this grand celebration of relationships, emotions, and entertainment.

During the episode, Shraddha Arya, who ruled hearts as Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, expressed her admiration for the lead actors of Jagriti- Ek Nayi Subah. The actress said, "Karan-Preeta ki yaad dila di."

The viewers will get to watch the magical chemistry of Suraj and Jagriti during their dance performance to hit Bollywood tracks like Ghar More Pardesiya from the movie, Kalank and What Jhumka from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

The evening will also see some dazzling performances by Saru' stars Saru and Ved (Mohak Matkar and Shagun Pandey), Kalikant (Arya Babbar), Pushpa and Gopal (Soma Rathod and Sameer Patil) and others.

Catch all the fun, glamour, and heartfelt moments as Zee Rishton Ka Mela airs on 19th October at 8 PM, only on Zee TV, a celebration you wouldn't want to miss!