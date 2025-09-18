Shrenu Parikh Steps Into The Powerful Role Of Goddess Parvati In Sony SAB’s Upcoming Epic Saga Ganesh Kartikey

Mumbai, September 2025: Sony SAB, known for impactful and family-centric storytelling, is all set to present one of Indian television's greatest epics with its upcoming mythological saga, Gatha Shiv Parivaar Ki - Ganesh Kartikey. This grand spectacle will trace the extraordinary journey of the most powerful and divine family of Gods - Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, and their sons, Lord Ganesh and Lord Kartikeya. At its core, the show captures the wisdom of the parents, the journeys of two brothers, and the emotions of a family.

Adding to the grandeur, acclaimed actress Shrenu Parikh will be seen essaying the revered role of Goddess Parvati, the eternal feminine force who sustains, protects, and transforms the universe. Beyond her divine power, the show presents Parvati as the emotional core of the family, a devoted mother, a loving wife, and a fierce protector. Her unconditional love for Ganesh and her complex, layered bond with Kartikey form some of the most poignant arcs of the narrative.

Speaking about stepping into this role, Shrenu Parikh shared, "It is a blessing and an honour to portray Goddess Parvati in Ganesh Kartikey. Parvati is not only the embodiment of strength, balance, and shakti, but also a mother and a wife with deeply relatable emotions. The show beautifully explores how even divine stories are rooted in love, guilt, resilience, and togetherness. I am truly grateful to bring such a powerful yet humane portrayal of the goddess to audiences."

With breathtaking visuals, profound storytelling, and heartfelt performances, Ganesh Kartikeya is set to captivate viewers across generations.

Ganesh Kartikey coming soon on Sony SAB