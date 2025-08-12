Shritama Mitra On Janmashtami Special ‘Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki Birthday Kanhaiya Lal Ki’ Celebration

Janmashtami, the celebration of Lord Krishna's birth, is a festival that brings joy, devotion, and togetherness across the country. This year, Star Plus is adding its own festive flair with 'Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki Birthday Kanhaiya Lal Ki', a special event where TV stars come together not just to perform, but to celebrate in true festive spirit. From high-energy acts to playful competitions, the evening promises a blend of tradition and entertainment that viewers can enjoy from home.

Shritama Mitra, who essays the role of Aarti in Aarti Anjali Awasthi, shared her excitement on being part of the shoot, "My recent trip to Mumbai for the Janmashtami shoot was an absolute blast! Despite the demanding nature of the shoot, which was quite tiring, I found myself energized by the whole experience. Being part of such a vibrant Star event is always a thrill. The team and I poured our hearts into every sequence, working tirelessly, yet the atmosphere was filled with joy and camaraderie," she said.

She further continued, "We delivered some fantastic performances, and the fun-filled banter and jugalbandi between the girls and boys added an extra layer of entertainment to the overall package. A highlight of this shoot was the time I spent with Rupali ji and Adrija Roy. As fellow Bengalis, we connected over our shared language, reminiscing and creating cherished memories. This Janmashtami promises to be a complete 'Dhamaka,' a package of entertainment that the audience will undoubtedly love and enjoy. I can't wait for everyone to see it!"

As part of the Janmashtami celebration, a friendly competition will take place between the boys' team and the girls' team and the big question remains, who will take home the winning title?

Tune in to watch 'Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki Birthday Kanhaiya Lal Ki' this Saturday 16th August at 7 PM, only on Star Plus.