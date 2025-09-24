Shubhangi Atre Adds Her Dance Magic To Navratri Celebrations In Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai!

Shubhangi Atre, popularly known as Angoori Bhabi in &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai , has always mesmerized audiences with her innocence, charm, and delightful screen presence. This Navratri, the show is set to showcase a colourful dandiya track, adding festive cheer and fun-filled drama. As a professional dancer herself, Shubhangi not only enjoyed performing but also contributed some choreography inputs, making the steps look more graceful and vibrant. Shubhangi shared the fun moments and challenges she went through while shooting for it.

Sharing her excitement about the Navratri sequence, Shubhangi Atre aka Angoori Bhabi says, "I was absolutely thrilled when the makers decided to bring in a special dandiya track this Navratri. Dancing has always been close to my heart, and as a trained dancer, I love the chance to showcase that side on the show. Over the years, I have donned the choreographer's hat several times for our tracks, adding my little inputs to make them more graceful and entertaining. This time too, I helped design the steps, ensuring they had the right balance of tradition and fun. The real challenge, however, was teaching dandiya to Tiwari Ji (Rohitashv Gour) and Vibhuti Ji (Aasif Sheikh). Both are wonderful co-stars, but when it comes to dance, they have their own hilarious style, which made rehearsals a riot of laughter. We would burst out laughing after every take! The entire atmosphere was festive, fun, and filled with laughter, just like Navratri should be."

