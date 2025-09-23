Sikandar TV Premiere Release Time: When Will Salman Khan's Film Have World Television Premiere On Zee Cinema?

This festive season, Zee Cinema brings audiences a grand celebration of scale, drama, and entertainment with the World Television Premiere of 'Sikandar' on Saturday, 27th September at 8 PM. Packed with action, music, and emotions that resonates with everyone, it's the perfect treat for the whole family to enjoy together.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker A.R. Murugadoss, known for unforgettable blockbusters like Ghajini and Holiday, 'Sikandar' delivers a powerful mix of spectacle and soul. Salman Khan steps into the role of a princely hero of Rajkot whose life is dedicated to his people and is ready to take on any formidable foe for them. Adding to the film's charm is Rashmika Mandanna, Indian cinema's shining star, who lights up the screen with her warmth, playfulness, and strength, a character that today's audiences will instantly relate to.

Salman Khan said, The film is very close to my heart because it has everything audiences expect from a true Bollywood entertainer - thrilling action sequences, powerful dialogues, family emotions, and a story that keeps you hooked till the end. I believe that television brings a special kind of magic because families watch together, and with Sikandar, I am confident that viewers will laugh, cry, clap and whistle all in one evening.'

In Sikandar, Salman Khan is cherished by his people for his courage, benevolence and charisma. His life takes a dramatic turn when he clashes with a corrupt politician's son as he protects an innocent woman's honour. What follows is an enthralling journey of protecting all that he holds dear, as enemies rise at every step to bring him down.

With its larger-than-life storytelling, high-octane moments, and heartfelt drama, 'Sikandar' promises to be an entertainer that captures the festive spirit and keeps everybody at home hooked to their televisions till the very end.

Don't miss the World Television Premiere of Sikandar on Zee Cinema, 27th September at 8pm