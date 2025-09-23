Sikandar TV Premiere Release Time: When Will Salman Khan's Film Have World Television Premiere On Zee Cinema?
This festive season, Zee Cinema brings audiences a grand celebration of scale, drama, and entertainment with the World Television Premiere of 'Sikandar' on Saturday, 27th September at 8 PM. Packed with action, music, and emotions that resonates with everyone, it's the perfect treat for the whole family to enjoy together.
Directed
by
acclaimed
filmmaker
A.R.
Murugadoss,
known
for
unforgettable
blockbusters
like
Ghajini
and
Holiday,
'Sikandar' delivers
a
powerful
mix
of
spectacle
and
soul.
Salman
Khan
steps
into
the
role
of
a
princely
hero
of
Rajkot
whose
life
is
dedicated
to
his
people
and
is
ready
to
take
on
any
formidable
foe
for
them.
Adding
to
the
film's
charm
is
Rashmika
Mandanna,
Indian
cinema's
shining
star,
who
lights
up
the
screen
with
her
warmth,
playfulness,
and
strength,
a
character
that
today's
audiences
will
instantly
relate
to.
Salman Khan said, The film is very close to my heart because it has everything audiences expect from a true Bollywood entertainer - thrilling action sequences, powerful dialogues, family emotions, and a story that keeps you hooked till the end. I believe that television brings a special kind of magic because families watch together, and with Sikandar, I am confident that viewers will laugh, cry, clap and whistle all in one evening.'
In Sikandar, Salman Khan is cherished by his people for his courage, benevolence and charisma. His life takes a dramatic turn when he clashes with a corrupt politician's son as he protects an innocent woman's honour. What follows is an enthralling journey of protecting all that he holds dear, as enemies rise at every step to bring him down.
With its larger-than-life storytelling, high-octane moments, and heartfelt drama, 'Sikandar' promises to be an entertainer that captures the festive spirit and keeps everybody at home hooked to their televisions till the very end.
Don't miss the World Television Premiere of Sikandar on Zee Cinema, 27th September at 8pm