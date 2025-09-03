Simple Kaul Divorce Reason: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Star Calls Separation With Rahul Loomba 'Mutual'

Simple Kaul Files For Divorce: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress and entrepreneur Simple Kaul has reportedly decided to part ways with her husband, Rahul Loomba. The couple, who got married in 2010, has now chosen to go their separate ways. But what led to their decision to split? Let's take a look at the reason below.

Simple Kaul Divorce Reason

As per the Times of India's exclusive report, Simple Kaul and her husband, Rahul Loomba, have allegedly decided to part ways. The actress who is famous for her role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Ziddi Dil Maane Na said, "It's very recent. It is mutual and we are very mature humans." She further added that her alleged now-ex Rahul is "more than family" for her. She explained, "It just doesn't go in my head that it is done because so many years of my life I've known this person. When you get married, you your partner your family, and it remains like that. I don't know how people detach."

However, Simple did not reveal the reason behind her split with Rahul. The actress accepted that she and Rahul has been in a long-distance relationship because of his travel. "I miss him at times, but we have a great understanding and our bond is very strong," said Simple.

Who Is Rahul Loomba?

Rahul Loomba is a businessman. As per his social media account, Rahul lives in New Delhi currently. Rahul is self-proclaimed, "Visual Storyteller, Full time Dreamer, and Part time Traveller." Rahul and Simple got married in 2010. However, after 15 years of togetherness, they decided to mutually part ways.

Simple last made a social media post with Rahul back in January 2024. Uploading a picture, she wrote, "To the one I grew up with , to the one I hv fought the most & loved the most ,to the one who gave me stability , to the one whom I owe everything , to the one my heart can't ever stop loving ""Happy Birthday" my darling Rahul @rahulloomba 🤗."