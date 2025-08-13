Singer Abhijeet Sawant Sings A TV Serial Title Track For The Very First Time!

From ruling the hearts of audiences since Indian Idol, singer Abhijeet Sawant is now here with yet another special surprise for his fans. Abhijeet has brought a brand-new song to the audience and it's not just any song. For him, this one is extremely special.

Over the years, Abhijeet has mesmerized listeners with timeless songs, and not just that, he has delivered back-to-back trending hits. Now, he presents this fresh track to his audience.

For the very first time, Abhijeet has sung a title track for a television serial, making this song even more meaningful for him. "The first time is always special," he says, explaining why this song holds such significance for him "Getting the opportunity to do a title track for a channel like Zee Marathi is a huge and important moment for me. My very first TV serial title track is for them that itself makes it special. As I complete 20 years in this industry, getting this opportunity is truly a joy. It's only been a few days since the song's release, and seeing the love it has received from the audience feels wonderful. Creating a good song with beautiful lyrics, doing justice to it while singing, and then seeing the audience embrace it that brings the satisfaction of knowing we've done something truly good. The song I've sung for Veen Doghantli Tutena will definitely remain unforgettable for me."

With Abhijeet's evergreen voice and the song's melodious lyrics blending perfectly, the title track of Veen Doghantli Tutena is also going viral on social media.

In the coming days, Abhijeet will be seen in several new projects, not only in Marathi but also in exciting Hindi ventures.