Smriti Irani – From Reviving Television After 25 Years To Trailblazing Journey In Politics

Smriti Irani is a personality who needs no introduction in India. Right from the 2000s till today, her career has been nothing short of incredible. From ruling television screens in every Indian household to serving in the Union Cabinet, she has contributed to the nation in different forms. Her journey has seen both highs and lows, yet she has always commanded respect with her excellence. And now, after a long time, she has returned to her roots-television-with her iconic show.

Smriti Irani's journey traces back to the days when she participated in the Miss India pageant, where she was among the top 10 finalists. But it was the year 2000 when Indian television witnessed its biggest revolution. Smriti Irani rose to widespread acclaim for her role as Tulsi Virani in the soap opera Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi by Ekta Kapoor. The show became the most-watched program of its time and won her numerous accolades. This role marked a true turning point in Smriti's career, with her character Tulsi becoming a household name and a cultural phenomenon. The show ran successfully for eight years, from 2000 to 2008, with around 1,833 episodes.

After the show, Smriti Irani stepped into politics and went on to have a distinguished career in public service. She was a member of the Indian Parliament from 2011 to 2024, serving in the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat (2011-2019) and later as a member of the Lok Sabha from Amethi, Uttar Pradesh (2019-2024). Over the years, she held significant ministerial positions, including Minister of Human Resource Development, Minister of Textiles, and Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Information and Broadcasting. She was also elected to the 17th Lok Sabha, where she served as Union Cabinet Minister for both the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

Now, Smriti Irani's career has come full circle as she returns to her iconic role of Tulsi in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, once again creating waves on television after 25 years. It is notable that with her spirit, she has resurrected Indian television as she marks her return. As the legendary show completes 25 glorious years, her comeback has brought the entire nation back in front of their TV screens. An inspiration for the young girls of today, Smriti's journey is nothing short of inspiration where she is winning both worlds.