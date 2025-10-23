Smriti Irani On Bill Gates’ Entry In Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Says, “We Have A Global Voice That Is..."

Star Plus has long been one of India's leading entertainment channels, known for delivering quality content and some of the most iconic shows ever seen on television. Among its crown jewels stands Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, a show that continues to capture hearts even in its new season. With unexpected twists, emotional turns, and daily doses of high-voltage drama, the series keeps audiences glued to their screens.

In a recent interview, Smriti Irani, who plays the iconic role of Tulsi Virani in the show, reflected on the magnitude of this unprecedented initiative, saying, "This marks a historic moment for Indian television. For too long, women's and children's health has remained at the margins of mainstream dialogue. Kyunki has always been more than a show; it's been a movement that mirrors our society. With Bill Gates' presence, we're taking that spirit forward highlighting that when mothers are healthy, children thrive, and communities grow stronger."

On her collaboration with Bill Gates, she added, "I am extremely proud that in the past 3 months we have taken up issues such as body shaming, aging, harassment at workplace, issues of false cases with regards to dowry and now a very important message on maternal and child health has been taken up and we have a global voice lending support, namely Bill Gates."

It will be exciting to watch Bill Gates on the show as he joins Tulsi to deliver an empowering message on maternal and child health, marking a truly inspiring and unforgettable moment in television history.

