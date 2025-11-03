Smriti Irani Takes Her Initiative To Empower 1 Lakh Women Across 300 Indian Cities To The Global Stage

Former Union Minister and pioneering figure for Indian television, Smriti Irani is owning the moment - and October stands as a shining testament to her dynamic journey where she is talking and making impact in the real world. From recently bringing Bill Gates to her show Kyunki 2.0 where she resurrected Indian television after 25 years with a legacy show to representing India globally with her initiative SPARK The 100k Collective, Irani's presence has been nothing short of inspiring as she champions women empowerment on international platform.

Through SPARK 100k Collective - an initiative she launched to empower 100,000 women entrepreneurs across 300 cities in India - Irani has created a movement that focuses on skill-building, entrepreneurship, and access to opportunities. The initiative has built a 360-degree ecosystem with six key sub-initiatives designed to strengthen women-led enterprises across India.

Her powerful message and grounded storytelling resonated deeply with audiences, reflecting her journey from humble beginnings to becoming one of India's most influential voices.

In a moving moment, she reflected on her roots, saying:

"They say life comes a full circle and it has indeed for me tonight. Forty-two years ago on the streets of New Delhi, my father, a bookseller, sold second-hand magazines which he bought from a scrap dealer, all so that he could earn two dollars a day to raise a family of three girls. So tonight as I stand amongst you, I stand here because not only I have hard-working parents but also because somebody helped me get an education, somebody paid me a fair wage, somebody helped me become a political voice in my country."

Representing the voices of millions of Indian women, Irani spotlighted the power and potential of India's female workforce:

"There are 400 million women back home like me. Ninety million of them work in villages and every year have a turnover of 37 billion dollars in the small businesses they do. 1.5 million women in my country are elected to office in panchayats, what you all call town councils. Six million women go to work every day as frontline healthcare workers."

Introducing her vision through SPARK The 100k Collective, Irani shared her mission with conviction and hope:

"As somebody who has sparked a little collective, I come here to plant a seed. In India, two women, me included, wanted to reach out to 100,000 women in very small businesses. We wanted to help fellow Indians and not wait only for governments to come and rescue us. So we decided we will reach out in 300 cities, a 100,000 women to begin with, reach a million, create a hundred million dollar impact fund - and then somebody said, could you take this to 56 countries and we said hell yes. So I am here to plant a seed."

Closing her address, she made a heartfelt appeal to global leaders:

"My only appeal is this - women control 30 trillion dollars of consumer spending in the world, but own only one out of three businesses and struggle with a 20% gap in pay. So while you have the courage to lead for your own dreams and your ambition, please find the courage to become the voice of the voiceless."

