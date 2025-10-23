Smriti Is Excited As She Confirms Bill Gates Cameo On Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: It's A Historic First

Smriti Irani collaborates with Bill Gates to promote women's and children's health through India's Poshan Atlas and a special episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Their partnership aims to raise awareness about nutrition and health issues.

Smriti Irani, during her time as Union Minister for Women and Child Development, collaborated with Bill Gates to launch India's first Poshan Atlas. Reflecting on this partnership, she shared how their discussions on maternal and child care will be highlighted in the upcoming season of "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi." This initiative aims to spread awareness on these critical issues.

In an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, Irani expressed her excitement about Bill Gates' cameo in the show. She emphasised that his appearance will underscore the efforts of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in promoting women's and children's health. This collaboration is seen as a natural extension of their previous work together.

Bill Gates' Unique Contribution

The reboot of "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" promises to tackle various social issues, including women's health. Irani noted that having a global figure like Gates involved is significant. "It's a historic first," she remarked, highlighting that Gates has never participated in a fictional media setup before.

Irani elaborated on the importance of traditional nutrition methods for women and children. She stated that these methods are not only effective but also affordable and accessible to every family. Examples include nutritious dishes like khichdi and drumstick soup, which are staples in many households.

Impactful Storytelling

The storyline featuring Gates aims to integrate traditional dietary practices into mainstream media. Irani believes this approach will help disseminate valuable information widely. She stressed the importance of using popular platforms like television soaps to communicate essential messages about health and nutrition.

Irani's character, Tulsi Virani, will engage with Gates via video call in the show. This interaction is expected to provide viewers with insightful advice from Gates himself. The network and production team are confident that audiences will find this episode particularly engaging.

A New Chapter for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

As the show addresses topics such as body shaming, workplace harassment, and dowry issues, it continues to evolve by incorporating relevant social themes. Irani expressed pride in how the series has tackled these subjects over the past three months.

The inclusion of Bill Gates not only adds star power but also reinforces the show's commitment to raising awareness about pressing societal concerns. Fans eagerly anticipate this unique blend of entertainment and education.

This collaboration between Smriti Irani and Bill Gates marks a significant moment in Indian television history. By bringing attention to women's and children's health through a beloved soap opera, they hope to inspire positive change across communities.