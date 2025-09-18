"So So So Proud of you", Veteran Star Farida Jalal to Television Queen Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly is one of Indian television's most iconic actresses. She became a household name with her powerful portrayal of Anupamaa in the country's No. 1 show, which catapulted her to unmatched fame. Her character not only struck an emotional chord with audiences across India but also earned her a massive global fan following, with international viewers equally captivated by her performance.

Known for her remarkable acting skills and magnetic screen presence, Rupali continues to be one of the most celebrated names in the industry. Over the years, she has bagged several prestigious awards for her work. Recently, at an Awards, she received yet another honour, this time made extra special as Bollywood's legendary Farida Jalal presented it.

Rupali Ganguly and Farida Jalal shared a heartwarming moment on stage. Rupali greeted the veteran actress with warmth and respect, even taking her blessings before receiving the award. Farida Jalal, visibly proud, showered Rupali with love and appreciation, saying, "Ye aj ki badi Rupali hai ye hamari samne ki bachi hai bachi itni choti si thi... ek film kari thi humne saath mein, itni acchi yaadein hai uski...So so so proud of you.. Keep up the good work..."

Rupali also expressed how this moment was special to her, saying, "Mere liye ye pal ye moment asamarniya hai... Farida mam ke hath se award milna, and she was a part of my father's film jo meri pehli film thi, so mere liye ye aur bhi khas hojata hai. It really means alot."

Rupali Ganguly continues to captivate audiences with her stellar performance in her much-loved role as Anupamaa. The show consistently dominates TRP charts, with Rupali's presence being its strongest pillar. Her ability to bring raw emotion and authenticity to the character has endeared her to viewers across the globe. Both on-screen and off-screen, Rupali enjoys unwavering support and admiration from her fans.