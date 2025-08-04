Sonal Panvar Opens Up About Long-Distance Friendship And Unbreakable Bonds!

Sonal Panvar , who charms audiences as the quirky and loveable Inspector Malaika in &TV's Happu Ki Ultan Paltan , gets candid this Friendship Day as she talks about the one bond that remains closest to her heart. In an industry known for its unpredictability, Sonal finds strength and stability in her friendship with actor Aarti Sharma. Reflecting on their deep connection, Sonal shares how this enduring bond has been her biggest emotional support over the years.

Speaking more about her friend, sonal shares, "My best friend, Aarti Sharma, is also an actor. She is currently based in Delhi, and it has been a year and a half since she moved there. I miss her almost every single day. Earlier, it was a ritual for us to catch up every evening, no matter how hectic our schedules were, we always made time for each other. Even if it was just for half an hour, that time was sacred. What has kept our bond strong over the years is how similar we are. We share the same temperament, the same emotional wavelength, and even our lovable quirks align. As actors, we often go through emotionally challenging phases. It is rarely physical stress, but the mental strain can be overwhelming. Having someone who truly understands that and stands by you is a blessing. Aarti and I have always been each other's emotional anchor. Just knowing that she is a call away brings me immense comfort. She is not just a friend, she is family. We have seen times when we had very little, and today, we make time to visit each other in our respective cities. That is what makes this bond so special. I genuinely believe I have the best friend in the world, and I am deeply grateful for that."

