Sonam Kapoor Praises Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi's Writer, Asia's First Woman Cinematographer, B. R. Vijayalakshmi!

Star Plus has always delivered relatable and engaging shows. From narrating significant subjects to bringing stories that truly make an impact, they have consistently created a stir. When it comes to highlighting women, they have truly excelled. While Star Plus presents powerful women-centric narratives on screen, it also has such inspiration behind the scenes - none other than Asia's first woman cinematographer, B. R. Vijayalakshmi. Her upcoming show Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi is all set for release, and her journey itself is nothing short of empowering. A woman who has carved her own path, Vijayalakshmi has even been featured in actress Sonam Kapoor's Women in Film edition.

Actress Sonam Kapoor took to her social media to share a brief journey of the renowned cinematographer, B. R. Vijayalakshmi. Praising her and saluting her achievements, Sonam penned the caption -

"Today's edition of #WomenInFilm is really special. Why, you ask? Read on.

BR Vijayalakshmi's name stands out in the history of Indian cinema - for she not just is an experienced professional with decades of experience, but also is Asia's first female Director of Photography.

When I came across her illustrious body of work, I couldn't help myself from sharing her journey - for its inspirational and aspirational qualities.

Being a woman in an industry that is so heavily male-dominated can be extremely daunting but look at the likes of Vijaylakshmi making major strides and breaking glass ceilings.

Inspired, aren't you? Have you watched any of her her films? Sound off in the comments and tell me who I should highlight in the next edition! ✨

As Sonam Kapoor took us through B. R. Vijayalakshmi's journey, it is indeed inspiring to see how she made history as Asia's first woman cinematographer. The daughter of legendary actor, producer, and director B. R. Panthulu, Vijayalakshmi always had a keen interest in cinematography and even assisted Ashok Kumar to gain hands-on experience. Having worked on over 30 films, she made her debut as a DOP in 1985 with the Tamil film Chinna Veedu. Yet another milestone in Vijayalakshmi's career came in 1995 when she turned director with Paattu Padava.

With an impressive body of work to her credit, Vijayalakshmi has created several remarkable projects in the South and is now stepping into the North with Star Plus' upcoming show Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi as a writer. Having such a phenomenal talent behind the show is truly special, and Vijayalakshmi continues to inspire countless women out there.

Moreover, Star Plus' upcoming show Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi is based on the concept of a contract marriage. It features Manjeet Makkar as Krishna, a conman, and Divya Patil as Khushi, an istriwali who irons clothes to earn a living.

