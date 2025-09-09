Sony SAB Announces ‘Ganesh Kartikey’ — An Epic Saga Of The Universe’s Greatest Divine Family

Sony SAB is set to unveil its magnum opus Gatha Shiv Parivaar Ki - Ganesh Kartikey, a spectacle that brings to life the universe's most powerful and divine family of Gods. At its core, the show explores the untold story of Lord Shiv, Goddess Parvati and their sons, Ganesha and Kartikey, a family that endured the tests and challenges of life, to guide humanity and serve as a source of strength.

Mounted on an epic scale with visual grandeur and powerful storytelling, the show promises to be one of Indian television's grandest sagas. The stellar cast includes Mohit Mallik as Lord Shiva, Shrenu Parekh as Goddess Parvati, Ayudh Bhanushali as Lord Ganesha, and Subhan Khan as Lord Kartikey.

Speaking about the show Mohit Malik said, "At its core, Ganesh Kartikey is the story of a divine family - Shiva, Parvati, and their sons, Ganesh and Kartikey. Through Shiva and Parvati's bond with their children, the show explores what every parent experiences be it the joy of love, the pain of conflict, and the hope of keeping the family together. I feel truly blessed to be part of a story that not only celebrates devotion but also highlights the beauty of relationships and the strength of togetherness."

Ganesh Kartikey launches soon, only on Sony SAB