Sony SAB Artists Embrace The Spirit Of Dussehra With Warm Wishes And Treasured Memories

Mumbai, September 25, 2025: Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami , marks the triumph of good over evil and the victory of righteousness. The festival is celebrated across India with Ramlila performances, the burning of Ravana's sculpture, and gatherings with family and friends. As the air fills with festive cheer, Sony SAB artists - Karuna Pandey, Rishi Saxena, Gauri Tonk, and Samridh Bawa, share what Dussehra means to them. From childhood memories of watching Ravana sculptures burn to using the day as a moment to reflect and start fresh, they talk about why this festival is so special and how they celebrate it even today.

Karuna Pandey, playing the role of Pushpa in Pushpa Impossible, shared, "Dussehra is such a powerful reminder that good always wins, no matter how difficult the journey. Growing up, I loved watching Ramlila performances and seeing Ravana's burning, it always felt symbolic, as though we were burning away all negativity from our lives. Even today, I take Dussehra as a day to pause and reflect on the year gone by and let go of anything that holds me back. It's a time of positivity and fresh beginnings."

Samridh Bawa, who plays Ashwin in Pushpa Impossible, shared, "Dussehra for me is a very hopeful festival. It reminds me that no matter how tough things get, the right path always leads to victory. I remember as a kid, we would have small Ravana Dahan in our colony and everyone, young and old, would gather around to watch. It was always followed by fun, food, and laughter. Even now, I celebrate by spending time with my family and cherishing those simple moments."

Rishi Saxena, who plays the role of Sanjay in Itti Si Khushi, shared, "For me, Dussehra has always been a festival of community and togetherness. In Jodhpur, where I grew up, Dussehra celebrations are grand, you can see Ravana sculptures everywhere, and the entire city lights up with a festive glow. I have fond memories of going with my family to watch it burning, I remember my father used to pick me up and make me sit on his shoulders, so I can watch it , followed by enjoying sweets, festive food and family gatherings. It's one of those festivals that truly brings everyone together and reminds us of the power of truth and righteousness."

Gauri Tonk, who plays Nandini in Itti Si Khushi, said, "I have always loved Dussehra because of its deeper meaning, it's not just about Ravana's defeat but about conquering the Ravana within us, our inner fears, ego, and negativity. As a child, I enjoyed watching Ramlila with my family, and even today, I try to make it a point to visit at least one pandal or Ravana Dahan event with my kids. It's a beautiful way to teach them about values and the importance of good triumphing over evil."

Watch Pushpa Impossible and Itti Si Khushi, every Monday to Saturday, only on Sony SAB.