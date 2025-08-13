Sony SAB Artists Reflect On The True Spirit Of Freedom This Independence Day

As India celebrates its 79th Independence Day, Sony SAB's beloved actors take a moment to reflect on what the day means to them. From childhood memories to heartfelt tributes, they share how patriotism continues to inspire them on and off screen. Here's what freedom means to them and how they cherish the spirit of being Indian.

Abhishek Verma, playing the role of Shaurya Sinha in Ufff...Yeh Love Hai Mushkil said, "Independence Day is a reminder of the sacrifices our freedom fighters made for us to live in a free country. For me, freedom means the ability to live with dignity, make choices without fear, and ensure that we respect each other's individuality. Every time I see the Tiranga flying high, it fills me with pride and gratitude. Independence Day is a reminder to value the peace and opportunities we have today."

Karuna Pandey, playing the role of Pushpa in Pushpa Impossible said, "This day fills my heart with immense pride. Freedom, to me, is about the right to dream big and work towards those dreams without limitations. It's also about taking responsibility as citizens to contribute positively to our society. Every Independence Day reminds me that our small acts of kindness and unity are what make India truly incredible."

Tarun Khanna, playing the role of Lord Shiv in Veer Hanuman said, "As someone who's often portrayed Indian mythological characters, warriors and kings on screen, I've always felt a deep connection to our country's history. But it's the real heroes, our freedom fighters, who are the true legends. On this Independence Day, I hope we all take a moment to honour our history and work towards a future that our next generations can be proud of."

Tune in to watch Sony SAB's Ufff...Yeh Love Hai Mushkil, Pushpa Impossible and Veer Hanuman