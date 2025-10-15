Sony SAB Artists Share Their Fondest Diwali Memories And Cherished Family Traditions

Diwali, the festival of lights, brings with it beautiful memories, rituals, and the comforting warmth of family traditions. It is a time when homes glow with diyas, hearts fill with gratitude, and the air carries the aroma of festive delicacies and new beginnings. The celebration transcends generations - binding families together through shared laughter, prayers, and timeless customs. This year, Sony SAB's beloved artists - Shrenu Parikh, Garima Parihar, Samridh Bawa, Neha SK Mehta, and Rishi Saxena share their fondest Diwali memories, from childhood rituals to heartfelt get-togethers that continue to make the festival truly special.

Shrenu Parikh, who is seen essaying the role of Goddess Parvati in Gatha Shiv Parivaar Ki Ganesh Kartikey, shared, "For me, Diwali has always been about togetherness and tradition. I still remember celebrating at my grandparents' home, my mama bringing all sorts of fireworks, my baa preparing the most delicious sweets like magaz, ghughra, and boondi, and the entire neighbourhood lighting up with joy. From doing the Laxmi Pooja on Dhanteras to making rangoli as Vagh Baras begins, these rituals continue to be close to my heart. Even today, I celebrate Diwali with the same spirit, with family, laughter, and gratitude. As I play Goddess Parvati in Ganesh Kartikey, this festival feels even more special, reminding me of the divine light that guides us all."

Garima Parihar, playing the role of Deepti in Pushpa Impossible, shared, "Diwali instantly takes me back to my childhood. My cousins and I would spend hours making rangoli, lighting sparklers, and watching the night sky glow with fireworks. My grandmother used to make her signature laddoos - the aroma still reminds me of home. No matter how old I get, that childlike excitement for Diwali never fades."

Samridh Bawa, who plays the role of Ashwin in Pushpa Impossible, shared, "For me, Diwali is about light, food, and laughter. I vividly remember helping my mother prepare gujiya and cleaning the house days in advance for the festival. Even now, no matter how busy shoots get, I make sure to celebrate with family and friends, doing the aarti together and enjoying a good homemade meal. Diwali always fills me with warmth and positivity."

Neha SK Mehta, who plays Hetal in Itti Si Khushi, said, "Diwali for me means slowing down and honouring traditions that shape who I am. Coming from Vadnagar, our Diwali celebrations were never about extravagance but about togetherness - helping with decorations, performing pooja, sharing sweets and laughter with neighbours. After spending years in theatre and on screen, I still find those small rituals grounding. Diwali isn't just lights or sweets - it's about renewal, gratitude, and holding close what truly matters."

Rishi Saxena, who essays the role of Sanjay in Itti Si Khushi, said, "Diwali has always been a time for reflection and connection for me. I remember spending the evening with family, doing the Lakshmi pooja, and then heading to the terrace to burst a few crackers. Those little traditions stay with you forever. Even today, I like keeping my celebrations simple but heartfelt - lighting diyas, sharing sweets, and spending time with loved ones."

Watch Gatha Shiv Parivaar Ki Ganesh Kartikey, Itti Si Khushi and Pushpa Impossible, every Monday to Saturday only on Sony SAB.