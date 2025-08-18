Sony SAB’s ‘Pushpa Impossible’ Celebrates 1000 Episodes Of Inspiring Audiences: A Journey Of Grit And Heart

Mumbai, August 18th, 2025: Sony SAB's much-loved show Pushpa Impossible has reached an incredible milestone, completing 1000 episodes! The show follows the journey of Pushpa, played brilliantly by Karuna Pandey, a determined single mother who refuses to give up on her dreams.

Pushpa's decision to return to school as an adult became a turning point not just in her life, but in the narrative of Indian television, breaking stereotypes and highlighting the importance of lifelong learning. The show has beautifully explored her struggles in balancing education, parenting, and work, especially as she raised her three children-Ashwin, Chirag, and Rashi-while dealing with societal judgment and financial hardships. From starting her own tiffin business to confronting injustice in her community, and now her law school journey, Pushpa's growth has been steady, raw, and incredibly human.

Speaking on the milestone, Karuna Pandey, who plays Pushpa, said, "Pushpa has become a part of me. her strength, her innocence, her never-give-up attitude. The audience has showered me with so much love, and that has kept me going through every scene, every challenge. Every day, I learnt something new from her courage, wit, and never-say-die attitude. I am overwhelmed and emotional. 1000 episodes... it still feels surreal! This journey has been nothing short of life changing. I am deeply thankful to JD sir, the entire cast, crew, and Sony SAB for believing in me and giving me a character that will always be close to my heart."

JD Majethia, producer of Pushpa Impossible, shares, "Reaching 1000 episodes is not just a milestone-it's a testament to resilience, storytelling, and the unwavering bond between a show and its audience. Pushpa Impossible began as the story of Pushpa, a spirited, strong-willed woman navigating life's challenges with determination and heart. Over time, it became much more than just a television show; it became a reflection of everyday struggles, hopes, and victories for millions of viewers."

Gaurav Chopra, who plays Professor Shastri, reflects, "Even though I joined the show recently, the warmth and energy of Pushpa Impossible felt like home from day one. It's rare to come across a show that balances heart and intellect so beautifully. I'm honoured to be part of this milestone and to witness firsthand the magic this team creates together."

As the show celebrates 1000 episodes, Pushpa stands tall-not just as a character, but as a symbol of hope and empowerment for women across the country.

Tune in to watch Pushpa Impossible, every Monday to Saturday at 9 PM, only on Sony SAB