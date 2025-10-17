Sony SAB Stars Reflect On Dhanteras Traditions That Bring Prosperity, Light, And Togetherness

Mumbai, October 2025: Dhanteras marks the auspicious beginning of Diwali, a day symbolizing prosperity, good fortune, and the start of new journeys. Homes are adorned with lights, the first diyas of the season are lit, and families come together to pray for wealth, health, and happiness. To celebrate this special day, Sony SAB's much-loved artists, Karuna Pandey, Rishi Saxena, Rajat Verma, and Mohit Malik, share their treasured Dhanteras memories and what this festival means to them.

Karuna Pandey, who plays Pushpa in Pushpa Impossible, shared, "For me, Dhanteras is about gratitude and the joy of new beginnings. Every year, my husband and I clean and decorate our home together, light diyas, and buy something symbolic, even if it's just a silver coin, as a sign of positivity. It's a beautiful reminder that wealth isn't just material, it's also the love, peace, and health we nurture as a family."

Rishi Saxena, who essays the role of Sanjay in Itti Si Khushi, said, "Growing up, Dhanteras was the day we officially kicked off our Diwali celebrations. My parents would do the evening pooja, and we'd buy brand new everything, something simple yet meaningful. Even today, I make sure to continue that tradition. It's my way of honouring what my parents taught me, that prosperity follows when your heart is content."

Rajat Verma, who plays Virat in Itti Si Khushi, shared, "Dhanteras has always felt like the calm before the Diwali sparkle, a time to pause, clean the space, and welcome good energy. I love lighting the first diya of the season; it sets the tone for everything that follows. I also make it a point to buy a plant every Dhanteras, it feels like I'm adding life and luck to my home."

Mohit Malik, who plays Lord Ganesha in Ganesh Kartikey, expressed, "For me, Dhanteras signifies invoking divine blessings for the path ahead. As someone who deeply connects with spiritual traditions, I look at this day as a time to realign intentions, to begin anew with positivity and grace. Performing the Lakshmi pooja with family fills the home with such peace and light."

