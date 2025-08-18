Sonyaa Ayoddhya Gets Diploma In Trauma Healing With Empower Project

Actress Sonyaa Ayoddhya has completed a diploma in trauma healing through The Empower Project. The Empower Project is a non-profit online platform that focuses on therapy, healing, and awareness. It was created to give people a safe space and a supportive community where they can talk about their struggles and find ways to heal.

"Sonyaa shared, So many people have reached out to me lately to talk about their trauma. And it's made me reflect deeply trauma needs to be addressed in order to be healed."

Talking about the weight of unprocessed pain, she added, "Life becomes incredibly heavy when you're carrying unprocessed pain. Healing isn't easy it takes time, effort, and courage. But it's not impossible. You can change. You can reclaim yourself."

Through her studies, Sonyaa also learned about Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), which is one of the most helpful methods for trauma healing. She explained, "There are powerful therapies that support this process one of them is CBT (Cognitive Behavioural Therapy). It helps you identify, challenge, and reframe negative patterns of thought and behaviour. It gives you tools real, practical tools to start healing your mind and rebuilding your life."

Encouraging others to take small steps toward recovery, she said,

"You're not alone in your struggle. And you don't have to stay stuck in your past. Healing is not linear, but it is possible. One step at a time."

With her diploma in trauma healing, Sonyaa Ayoddhya now wishes to use her voice to spread awareness and inspire others. Through The Empower Project, she hopes to build a kind and caring community where people can feel supported and find hope in their healing journey.