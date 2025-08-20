Sooraj Barjatya Reveals: Abhishek’s Character In ‘Manpasand Ki Shaadi’ Reminds Him Of Shahid Kapoor In ‘Vivah’

Already winning hearts with its initial few episodes and marking the grandest shaadi of the season, 'Manpasand Ki Shaadi' celebrates a marriage where love and family walk the same path. It's the story of two individuals who choose each other, take the time to understand one another, and step into marriage with the blessings of both sides. With the charm of tradition and the freshness of choice, this Rajshri Productions Pvt. Ltd. drama follows Aarohi (Esha Suryawanshi) and Abhishek (Akshun Mahajan) as they turn their spark into a lifelong partnership. 'Manpasand Ki Shaadi' airs Monday to Friday at 10 PM on COLORS - tune in and see why it's turning into viewers' manpasand show.

1. Tell us about your vision for the show.

A. Through Manpasand Ki Shaadi, I want to change the thought process of marriage being a compromise. The concept comes from year-long research on how today's generation is marrying late in life and entering relationships with a higher level of maturity. We wanted to understand their voice. Out of this came Manpasand Ki Shaadi. Traditionally, in arranged marriages, parents choose the partner. In love marriages, parental involvement or approval is sometimes missing. In both cases, something often gets missed. Here, as parents, we step back and give our children the power and freedom to choose their own life partner, to spend time together, and test their bond too. Once they've truly understood each other, they meet the families, marry, and then carry forward their responsibilities. It's rare that one gets a chance to set their own requirements for a life partner with parents' blessings.

2. Tell us something about the characters and bringing newcomers as the leads.

A. Newcomers always bring this jazbaa to give it their all. And that energy makes the whole experience magical. Manpasand Ki Shaadi is a story about innocence; every character is someone with dreams still shining bright. To capture that innocence, it was important to cast fresh faces. That's where they truly excel. The idea was to stay as true to the story as possible, nothing fake. That's why we knew Aarohi had to be played by a Maharashtrian girl. We held many auditions, but it was clear we didn't want to unnecessarily glamorize her. Aarohi had to stay simple, rooted, and full of innocence. Abhishek, on the other hand, is very much a Rajshri hero, a mama's boy, takes an hour to get ready, bodyguards around him, protein shakes, everything at his service. In fact, if I had to draw a parallel, Abhishek's personality is closest to Shahid Kapoor's endearing role in Vivah, carrying that same charm and warmth which makes him instantly relatable.

3. What makes this project special for you as a director?

A. The show has stood to the expectations. We all know that a parent's blessing is the biggest blessing, so we showed that the mandap has space not just for customs but also a choice to choose one's own life partner with parental involvement. Manpasand Ki Shaadi brings both the generations together, the children and their parents. As a filmmaker, I believe I have a responsibility. Through the platform that I have, I can inspire trust between generations, give hope to both parents and children. And as I grow older, that message feels even more important to share. This show gave me the chance to do just that, and that makes it very special to me.

4. What was your experience working with COLORS?

A. I am deeply grateful to COLORS. From day one, there was complete freedom to make the show the way I had envisioned it. We could explore the story in its truest form, without holding back. And that freedom is visible in every frame of the show. My experience with COLORS has been nothing short of wonderful. I thank the entire team for their support and belief in this project.

5. What message do you want to give the viewers?

A. If Manpasand Ki Shaadi can give even one person the courage to speak up, to learn, or to change the way they think, whether they are a parent or a child, I will feel my work has been worthwhile. The heart of Manpasand Ki Shaadi is simple, marriage does not have to be a compromise. When parents step back and give their children the time and freedom to choose, to talk, and to understand each other, the journey can be very different. I hope this story inspires that trust between parents and their children, and from that trust will come your true manpasand ki shaadi.

Watch 'Manpasand Ki Shaadi' every Monday to Friday at 10 PM, only on COLORS.