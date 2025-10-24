South’s Ekta Kapoor - B.R. Vijayalakshmi And Star Plus Teaming Up For A Game-Changer?

Star Plus, known for delivering engaging and intriguing content, adds another gem to its lineup with its upcoming show Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi. Centered around a powerful and compelling story of a contract marriage, the show features the talented duo Manjeet Makkar and Divya Patil in the lead roles.

Now, speculations are rife, is South's "Ekta Kapoor," B.R. Vijayalakshmi, teaming up with Star Plus for a game-changer?

In a recent round-table conference, B.R. Vijayalakshmi revealed that she is often referred to as the "Ekta Kapoor of the South." With an impressive body of work to her credit, Vijayalakshmi has created several remarkable projects in the South and is now stepping into the North as the writer of Star Plus' upcoming show Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi. Having such phenomenal talent behind the show makes it truly special, and Vijayalakshmi continues to inspire countless women across the country.

The show's main leads include Manjeet Makkar as Krishna, conman who can do anything to earn money. From pretending to be a doctor, a watchman, or a policeman, he even goes as far as becoming a groom for profit. Divya Patil portrays Khushi, an istriwali who irons clothes to earn a living and shoulders the responsibility of her entire family.

Watch Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi starting from 29th October at 7 PM only on Star Plus.