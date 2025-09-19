Splitsvilla X5 Winner Jashwanth Bopanna's New Song "Dholida Dhol Re Vagaad" Sets Festive Spirits Ablaze

The highly anticipated festive chartbuster "Dholida Dhol Re Vagaad" is all set to ignite the festive spirit in fans across the country. Sung by the talented Shivang Mathur and Shraddha Shree, this Gujarati folk song features music composed by Shivang Mathur himself. The lyrics are penned by Rutikka Brahmbhatt, while Feroz Khan directs this captivating track.

A Star-Studded Collaboration

The song brings together an impressive lineup of artists and creatives, with Shivang Mathur delivering a soulful performance on vocals and music composition. Shraddha Shree's harmonious vocals complement Mathur's rendition, creating a mesmerizing blend of traditional Gujarati folk elements with modern sensibilities.

Jashwanth Bopanna's Impactful Performance

Splitsvilla X5 winner Jashwanth Bopanna has garnered immense praise from netizens for his impactful performance in this song. After a long wait, his fans were thrilled to see him shine in this festive chartbuster. Bopanna's charisma and energy have added a unique dimension to the song, making it an instant hit among music enthusiasts.

A Festive Anthem

"Dholida Dhol Re Vagaad" is an infectious and energetic track that embodies the spirit of Gujarati folk music. The song's lyrics celebrate the vibrant culture and traditions of Gujarat, with the dhol beats adding a dynamic and celebratory feel. As the festive season approaches, this song is poised to become an anthem for celebrations across the country. With its captivating melody, impressive performances, and star-studded collaboration, "Dholida Dhol Re Vagaad" is all set to dominate the music charts and leave a lasting impact on fans. Get ready to groove to the infectious beats of this festive chartbuster!