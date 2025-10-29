Ssanjay Gaggnani Collaborates With Wife Poonam Ppreet For Very First Time After Marriage In Upcoming Project

For the very first time since their wedding, actor Ssanjay Gaggnani and his wife Poonam Ppreet are set to appear together on screen, and it's in the most heartfelt way possible through their upcoming music video "Piya Ji."

The soulful number is composed by Yash Pathak, the talented music composer who has collaborated with legends like A. R. Rahman and Sachin-Jigar, and sung by the powerful voice of Divya Kumar. What makes Piya Ji even more special is that it beautifully blends reel and real the video features actual moments from Ssanjay and Poonam's wedding, turning their cherished memories into a musical celebration.

Speaking about what truly makes this experience magical, the couple shared to IANS, "The smaller, unscripted moments the smiles, the tears, the family laughter. Those are the true essence of our love story."

Reflecting on their emotional journey from wedding vows to this new musical chapter, Poonam describes their bond in one word "Timeless. Because love, when it's real, doesn't fade it only finds new ways to express itself."

The duo admits that watching their relationship being portrayed through music stirred emotions they hadn't revisited in a while. "Watching our love immortalized through music reminded us how deeply we're connected. It made us relive every emotion and every promise all over again," they say.

They also shared their admiration for composer Yash Pathak's creative vision, expressing how his idea of weaving real footage into the video moved them deeply. "Working with Yash was wonderful - he has such an emotional and artistic vision. When he told us he wanted to use our real wedding footage, we were honestly taken aback. But the way he wove it into a story so gracefully, we knew it had to happen. He captured our essence, not just our visuals."

The couple hopes the audience finds something deeper in Piya Ji than just a romantic melody. As they beautifully sum it up, "True love isn't about perfection it's about presence. When two people stand by each other through every phase, even the most ordinary moments become extraordinary."

With Piya Ji, Yash Pathak once again showcases the power of music to turn raw emotion into something eternal. And with Ssanjay and Poonam's genuine love story at its core, this project promises to touch every heart that still believes in forever.